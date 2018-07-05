Football world cup 2018

Four people feared drowned off Mumbai's Juhu beach, victims had ventured into rough sea during high tide

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 21:48:57 IST

Mumbai: Four people are feared to have drowned off the Juhu beach after a group of five people ventured into the sea for a swim Thursday evening, police said.

The incident happened at around 5:30pm on Thursday and police said that one of the five, Wasim Khan (22), was rescued by lifeguards deployed at the beach.

Representational image. Reuters

"A search for the other four persons is underway," an official said.

He identified the persons as Fardeen Saudagar (17),Sohail Khan (17), Faisal Sheikh (17) and Nazeer Gazi (22).


