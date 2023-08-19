Four out of eight accused held for journalist’s murder in Bihar's Araria

As many as four individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of the journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in Araria, Bihar.

“Out of the eight accused four accused have been arrested. Two of the accused are in judicial custody in another case…The accused have a criminal history. The teams are raiding to nab the other two accused..,” said Araria SP Arun Kumar Singh on a journalist shot dead by miscreants in the Ranjiganj area, Araria.

Earlier, Rampukar Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Araria, mentioned that the Raniganj police had arrested four suspects, namely Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav, and Umesh Yadav, from various locations due to their alleged involvement in Yadav’s murder.

Two other suspects, Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav, are currently lodged in Araria jail. The police are seeking their custody while the remaining two suspects are evading capture.

“Within 24 hours, Police arrested the accused. Raids were conducted in jail after the victim’s family members gave the names of the suspects. A thorough probe was done. Opposition must talk about that as well not just about the crime,” JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said.

Vimal Kumar Yadav, a journalist affiliated with a local publication, was fatally shot at his residence in Araria, Bihar. Unidentified assailants reportedly knocked on his door, opened fire, and fled the scene.

“In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants. A post-mortem is underway. The dog squad has been called to the murder spot. An investigation is on,” Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria, said.

The deceased journalist’s father informed the media that he had requested police protection a few days prior to the murder.

Notably, Vimal’s brother, who served as a Sarpanch, was also killed in a similar manner two years ago. Speculation arises that the two cases are linked, given that Vimal was a key witness to his brother’s murder.

Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, responded to the incident and assured the public that authorities are thoroughly investigating the case.

With inputs from agencies