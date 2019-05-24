Co-presented by


Four new SC judges take oath of office administered by Ranjan Gogoi, apex court reaches fully sanctioned strength for first time since 2008

India Press Trust of India May 24, 2019 14:23:02 IST

New Delhi: Four new judges of the Supreme Court (SC) were on Friday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. With the swearing in of the four judges, the number of judges in the Supreme Court stands at 31, the full sanctioned strength of the top court.

File image of the Supreme Court of India. PTI

Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna were administered the oath of office by the CJI in court no.1 in the presence of several other sitting apex court judges. The apex court, which was functioning with 27 judges including the CJI has now reached its full strength of judges for the first time since 2008 when Parliament had increased the number of judges from 26 to 31.

On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had issued warrants of appointment of Justices Gavai, Kant, Bose and Bopanna as apex court judges. The names of Justices Bose and Bopanna were earlier returned by the Centre to the Supreme Court collegium citing seniority and representation of regions as the reasons.

In its May 8 resolution, the five-member collegium had reiterated its recommendation to elevate Justices Bose and Bopanna, observing that nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

The collegium, headed by the CJI, had on 8 May also recommended the names of Justices Gavai and Kant for elevation to the apex court. Justice Gavai, who was a judge of the Bombay High Court, will become the CJI for a little over six months in 2025 and he will be the second Chief Justice of India belonging to the Scheduled Caste community after Justice (retd) KG Balakrishnan.

Justice Kant, who was till now the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, will succeed Justice Gavai as the CJI in November 2025 and he will remain in office till February 2027. Justice Bose, who was till now the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court, is at number 12 in the all-India seniority of high court judges.

Justice Bopanna, whose parent high court is Karnataka, was till now the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and is at number 36 in the all-India seniority.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:23:02 IST

