Four new judges appointed to SC: Profiles of justices Krishna Murari, SR Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday appointed four new justices to the Supreme Court, taking the total number of Supreme Court judges to the sanctioned strength of 34. According to separate law ministry notifications, justices Krishna Murari, SR Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy have been appointed as judges of the apex court.

Justice Krishna Murari

Justice Krishna Murari was first appointed as the additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on 7 January, 2004, and was made a permanent judge on 18 August, 2005.

Born on 9 July, 1958, Justice Murari obtained his Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Allahabad University. He was enrolled as an advocate on 23 December, 1981. He practiced in the Allahabad High Court for over 22 years in civil, constitutional, company, service and revenue matters and specialised in civil revenue and service cases.

He took over as Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court, Chandigarh on 2 June, 2018. He was standing counsel of Uttar Pradesh State Yarn Co. Ltd., Kanpur, Northern Railway Primary Co-operative Bank Ltd., UP State Textile Corporation Ltd., Kanpur, UP Co-operative Spinning Mills Federation Ltd., Kanpur and Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

Justice V Ramasubramanian

Justice V Ramasubramanian was born on 30 June, 1958. He did his Bachelor of Science (BSc) from Vivekananda College in Chennai. After graduating from the Madras Law College, he was enrolled as a member of the Bar on 16 February, 1983.

After practicing for almost 23 years in High Court of Madras, City and Small Causes Court, State Consumer Commission & District Consumer Forum, Central and State Administrative Tribunals, Chennai, in civil and constitutional matters and specialising in service matters, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Madras High Court on 31 July, 2006, and was later made a permanent judge on 9 November, 2009.

He was transferred at his own request to the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with effect from 27 April, 2016.

After the bifurcation and the creation of a separate high court for the State of Andhra Pradesh, he was retained as a judge of the High Court of Telangana at Hyderabad from 1 January, 2019. He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court on 22nd June, 2019.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat

Born on 21 October 1958, at Mysore, Justice S Ravindra Bhat studied in Bangalore and Gwalior. He did his schooling from Central School, Faridabad. He did his Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from Hindu College, Delhi University, 1979 and then did his LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University (1982).

He was enrolled with Delhi Bar Council in August of 1982. He practised before the Delhi High Court, Supreme Court, and before various other judicial fora. During the course of his practice, he was exposed to different branches of law: public law, banking, education, labour and service, and indirect taxation. He assumed office as additional judge, Delhi High Court on 16 July, 2004, and permanent judge of Delhi High Court on 20 February, 2006. He was elevated to the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on 5 May, 2019.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy

Justice Hrishikesh Roy was born on 1 February, 1960. He got his law degree from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi in 1982. After practicing for more than two decades, on 21 December, 2004, he was designated senior advocate by the Gauhati High Court.

He was transferred on 29 May, 2018, from the Gauhati High Court and was serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court since 30 May, 2018. On 8 August, 2018, Roy was sworn-in as the 35th Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala.

Justice Roy was sworn-in as an additional judge of Gauhati High Court on 12 October, 2006, and served as permanent judge with effect from 15 July, 2008. As the most senior Puisne judge of the Gauhati High Court, he served as judge-in-charge, Administrative Department (JAD) and also the Chief Justice’s delegatee judge, under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

The film Shako (Bridge) was produced while he headed the Mediation Monitoring Committee, and this film is still used as a training tool in mediation programmes. The Arunachal Pradesh Legal Services authority led by Justice Roy, produced Apne Ajnabi, a short film on racial discrimination which highlights how legal help can be provided to the victims.

As the executive head of the Assam State Legal Services Authority, Roy implemented the “Reach Out & Respond” programme to facilitate access to justice for the marginalised sections of Assam. He was in charge of the Assam chapter of the Indian Law Institute (ILI).

Roy spearheaded the training programmes for judicial officers under the Gauhati High Court and was nominated as a member of the National Judicial Academic Council, headed by the Chief Justice of India. For the past 10 years, the news letter ATMAN was regularly published under his editorship for the Gauhati High Court.