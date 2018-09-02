Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh's Narayanpur; Insas, 303 rifles recovered

Raipur: Four naxals, including a local commander and a woman cadre, were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

"At least two of the four ultras were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads," according to police.

"The gunfight took place at around 2.30 pm in the Gumiyabeda village forest when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation," Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

"The patrolling team was cordoning off jungles of Gumiyabeda on inputs about the presence of naxals in Kukrajhor when the encounter occurred," he said.

"The ultras fled the spot and entered the dense forest after a brief exchange of fire," he said.

According to the SP, during the search, security personnel found the bodies of four naxals at the encounter site. "An Insas rifle, a 303 rifle and two country-made guns were also found," Shukla said.

The two slain cadres, who were carrying the rewards, were identified as Ratti, commander of Jhara LOS (local organisation squad) and Somlu, an area committee member of the Nelnar Area Committee. "The identity of other two ultras is yet to be ascertained," the SP added.