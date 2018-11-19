Four killed, one injured in Delhi after fire breaks out at factory in Karol Bagh; blaze brought under control

New Delhi: Four people were killed on Monday after a fire broke out at a factory in Beadonpura in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, said officials from the Delhi Fire Service.

The fire broke out at 12.23 pm.

"Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 12.50 pm," an officer said.

"The victims were brought out of the factory. They died before reaching the hospital," the official said, adding that one person who was injured was being treated.

"The deceased have been identified as Bagan Prasahad (55), RM Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40)," they added.

"Initial probe has suggested that the fire originated due to the use of steam press."

