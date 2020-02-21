Four killed, one critically injured as car hits dumper at Birpara area in West Bengal's Alipurduar

Kolkata: Four persons were killed and one injured after their car collided with a dumper truck at Birpara area in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday, police said.

The MUV they were travelling in was left in a mangled state following the accident that took place early morning, they said.

All the five men were rushed to a local hospital, where four were declared brought-dead, a police officer said. The condition of the injured person is stated to be critical, he said.

Police said the cause of the incident is being investigated.

