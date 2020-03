Four killed, including three children, and 21 injured as speeding private bus overturns in Rajasthan's Rajsamand; Ashok Gehlot offers condolences

Jaipur: Four people were killed, including three children, and 21 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Sunday, police said.

The bus was heading to Jaipur from Ahmedabad when it overturned near Mada ki Bassi area, they said.

The injured were rushed to a primary health care centre in Devgarh for treatment, police added.

The deceased were identified as Priyanka (27), her daughter Dakshita (3), Aalia (7) and Dev Pratap (13).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences for those killed in the accident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss. Wishing speedy recovery to injured," he said in a tweet.

