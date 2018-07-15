Four killed, 25 injured in landslides near Jammu's Riasi; Indian Army launches rescue operation

Four people were killed and 25 were injured after a landslide hit Sehar Baba waterfall near Jammu's Riasi, ANI reported. The Indian Army and police have launched a search and rescue operation.

Jammu: 4 people dead after landslide hits Sehar Baba waterfall near Riasi; Army and police launch search and rescue operation; More details awaited pic.twitter.com/b979z7ZQCB — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm at the waterfall, a major attraction for holiday-makers, Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Tahir Sajad Bhat told PTI. According to preliminary information, a loose rock rolled down through the waterfall, killing four people on the spot and injuring 25, he said, adding police personnel rushed to the scene. According to officials, the toll might go up as more people were believed to be trapped under the debris which fell along with the rock from the hillock.

Located 10 kilometres from the Riasi town, the waterfall on the Chenab river at an elevation of 466 metres, is one of the biggest in north India. The spectacular view of the water falling from a height of over 100 feet attracts a large number of tourists.

On 5 July, over 250 passengers trapped due to massive landslides on the Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were rescued by the army. About 50 vehicles and a large number of travellers got stranded on the stretch, a defence spokesman said, and added that a call for help was received by the army, which immediately sprang into action.

On 29 June, a fresh landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, leaving hundreds of vehicles including those carrying Amarnath pilgrims to the base camps in the Valley stranded, a police official said.

Heavy rains had triggered the fresh landslide at Gangroo near Ramsu along the 260-kilometre highway: The only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with rest of the country, and efforts are on to make it traffic worthy, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Manhas told PTI. He said the blocking of the highway left hundreds of vehicles, including the convoy carrying Amarnath pilgrims, stranded.

With inputs from PTI