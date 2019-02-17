Four Kashmiri students charged with sedition in Jaipur over picture of them 'celebrating' Pulwama attack

Jaipur: Four female paramedical students of Kashmiri-origin have been slapped with sedition charges after being suspended from a private institute in Jaipur for allegedly celebrating the Pulwama terror attack by posting "anti-national" messages on an instant messaging app, officials said Sunday

The second-year students of the National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS), Talveen Manzoor, Iqra, Zohra Nazir and Uzma Nazir, were suspended for posting on WhatsApp a picture in which they were purportedly seen celebrating the terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The picture soon went viral, prompting the university administration to take action.

In the suspension order, the NIMS registrar said,"You have posted an anti-national message on your WhatsApp for celebrating killing of Pulwama terrorist attack martyrs. The university will not tolerate and strictly condemns such activities. The act is grave and serious in nature."

"Later, a case was registered against the four students following a complaint by the university administration," a police official said.

"The students were booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Senior officials are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken thereafter," SP (Rural) Harendra Kumar said.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has also suspended an undergraduate Kashmiri student for his alleged objectionable tweet in connection with the Pulwama attack.

