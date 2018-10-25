Four Intelligence Bureau men caught 'snooping' outside Alok Verma's home: Congress says 'IB heading CBI way'

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre after four 'suspected' Intelligence Bureau men were nabbed from outside the residence of Alok Verma, the CBI director who was sent on leave a day ago, saying the 'IB is heading the CBI way'.

"After making CBI as 'Central Burial of Investigation', the (Narendra) Modi government now stoops to a 'new low' — Snooping on 'forcibly removed' CBI Director through IB," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

"Let everyone be forewarned — IB is heading the CBI way!" Surjewala tweeted.

According to sources, the four 'suspected' IB men were nabbed by Verma's personal security guards on Thursday.

The men were intercepted sitting in two cars waiting outside Verma's CBI House residence on Janpath since late on Wednesday.

Verma and his deputy Special Director Rakesh Asthana were divested from their duties on Wednesday amid an unprecedented feud in the agency as the two hit out at each other over bribery accusations in the meat exporter Moin Qureshi money laundering case.

The Congress on Wednesday had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of "a desperate cover-up attempt" over the Rafale deal and pushing the country's premier probe agency, the CBI, into complete disarray.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: "The Prime Minister's message is very clear that whoever comes around Rafale -- will be removed, wiped out."