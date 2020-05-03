Four Indian Army personnel, one policeman killed in encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara

Handwara: Five security force personnel, including a Colonel, a Major and a police officer, were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir, Indian Army said on Sunday.

"Four Indian Army personnel including the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with 2 soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan lost their lives in an encounter in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir," Army officials said.

Two terrorists were neutralised in the encounter, which ensued between terrorists and security forces at Chanjmullah area of Handwara on Saturday.

The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists who had already reached there. While the four Army personnel and the police Sub Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.

I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2020

The name of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer, who lost his life in the Handwara operation, is Colonel Ashutosh Sharma. He had been part of several successful counter-terrorism operations in the past, Army officials said. He had been twice awarded gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions.

He was also the first Commanding Officer or a Colonel-rank Army person in the last five years to have lost his life in an encounter with terrorists.

He had received his gallantry award as a commanding officer when a terrorist was rushing towards his men on a road with a grenade hidden in his clothes. Sharma shot him at a close range which helped in saving the lives of many of his troops along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

Army persons who lost their lives in the Handwara operation include Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh.

