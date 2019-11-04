Four dead as cash transportation van of bank falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district

Jammu: Four employees were killed when a cash transportation van of a bank skidded off the road and fell into a 400-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Madole when the driver of the cash van of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank lost control while negotiating a blind curve, an officer said.

The vehicle was going to Bani from Kathua.

Three persons died on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Vikram Singh, Kavel Sharma, Jajpal and Harband Singh, the official added.

