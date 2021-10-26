India

Four dead after fire breaks out in a building in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area

The fire department received information about the fire at 4.07 am, following which four fire tenders arrived at the scene to bring the fire under control

FP Staff October 26, 2021 08:27:43 IST
As many as four people were found dead after a fire broke out on the top floor of a three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of the national capital on Tuesday morning, Delhi Police said.

The deceased, identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu and Radhika, were of the same family. Lal was a 59-year-old man who worked as a peon at Shastri Bhawan, his wife Reena worked as a sweeper.

The fire department received information about the fire at 4.07 am, following which four fire tenders arrived at the scene in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, to bring the fire under control.

All four bodies were recovered by the fire department from a room on the third floor of the three-storey building, where the fire appeared to be raging, officials said.

Fire department personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and four fire tenders were pressed into service.
Further details awaited.

With input from agencies

Updated Date: October 26, 2021 08:28:56 IST

