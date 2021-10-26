Four dead after fire breaks out in a building in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area
The fire department received information about the fire at 4.07 am, following which four fire tenders arrived at the scene to bring the fire under control
As many as four people were found dead after a fire broke out on the top floor of a three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of the national capital on Tuesday morning, Delhi Police said.
Four person found dead after a fire broke out at top floor of three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area early in the morning: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/vdmJ7UWlQG
— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021
The fire department received information about the fire at 4.07 am, following which four fire tenders arrived at the scene in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, to bring the fire under control.
Fire department personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and four fire tenders were pressed into service.
Further details awaited.
With input from agencies
