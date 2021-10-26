The fire department received information about the fire at 4.07 am, following which four fire tenders arrived at the scene to bring the fire under control

As many as four people were found dead after a fire broke out on the top floor of a three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of the national capital on Tuesday morning, Delhi Police said.

Four person found dead after a fire broke out at top floor of three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area early in the morning: Delhi Police

The deceased, identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu and Radhika, were of the same family. Lal was a 59-year-old man who worked as a peon at Shastri Bhawan, his wife Reena worked as a sweeper.

The fire department received information about the fire at 4.07 am, following which four fire tenders arrived at the scene in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, to bring the fire under control. All four bodies were recovered by the fire department from a room on the third floor of the three-storey building, where the fire appeared to be raging, officials said.

