Four arrested for assaulting Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh, forcing him to drink urine for refusing to harvest crops

India PTI May 01, 2018 14:51:34 IST

Badaun: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dalit, pulling out his moustache and forcing urine down his throat after he refused to harvest their crops, police said on Tuesday.

File image of Uttar Pradesh police. AFP

Following the incident, SHO, Hazratpur, Rajesh Kashyap has been suspended, SSP Ashok Kumar said.

According to the complainant, Sitaram Valmiki (43), the incident took place on 24 April when he was working in his field in Azampur Bisaulia village.

Vijay Singh, Pinku Singh, Vikram Singh and Sompal alias Kallu asked him to harvest their crops and when he refused they beat him up, pulled out his moustache and forced him to drink urine from a shoe, according to the complaint.

They also tied him to a tree, he said, adding that on Saturday he informed the police.

The SSP said that police reached the spot and took immediate action but later he started levelling allegations against the four accused, who were arrested last night.

"The matter is being probed as the statements of the victim and his family members are contradictory. Two separate calls were made to Dial 100 and we are looking into it," the SSP said. The FIR of the incident was registered on 29 April.


