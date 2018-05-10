You are here:
Four army trucks damaged in fire on moving goods train in Madhya Pradesh's Betul; reason of blaze not known yet

India IANS May 10, 2018 21:29:49 IST

Bhopal/Betul: Four army trucks were burnt to ashes in a fire on a goods train, which was also carrying ammunition and explosives, on Thursday on the Bhopal-Nagpur stretch in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Representational image. AFP

The fire broke out while the train, on way from Bengaluru to Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad, was near Maramjhiri station between Betul and Itarsi junctions, an official said, adding the reasons for the blaze were yet to be ascertained.

Operations on the stretch were affected following the fire.

Betul District Collector Shashank Mishra told media persons that the fire, which swept across four bogies on which the trucks were being transported, had now been controlled, and while the trucks had been destroyed, the ammunition and explosives was safe. A decision on the forward movement of the train would be taken after consultations, he added.

Government Railway Police Inspector Hemraj Kumre said that his team reached the spot on coming to know of the blaze and spent many hours dousing it.

Mishra, Superintendent of Police Saket Prakash Pandey and other senior officials have reached the spot, along with senior railway officials.


