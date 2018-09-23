Forming alliances won't affect Congress' interests, Rahul Gandhi assures party workers in Bihar

Patna: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has assured the revamped Bihar unit that the party's interests will not be compromised while forming alliances, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) working president Kaukab Qadri said on Saturday.

He said the Congress chief asserted that top priority be accorded to strengthening the party in the state. Rahul made the remarks at a meeting of top office-bearers of the BPCC, which was reconstituted earlier this week. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil also attended the meeting.

"He (Rahul) made it clear that any pre-poll understanding with other parties must be from a position of strength and too many compromises must not be made to placate alliance partners," Qadri told PTI over phone. "We thanked Rahul for infusing new vigour into the state unit. We also requested him to address a rally in Bihar sometime at the end of November, to which he agreed," he added.

The Congress chief expressed the desire to interact with Bihar's women and the party's panchayat level office-bearers during his tentative visit in November, Qadri said. "Rahul appreciated the ongoing drive to strengthen the party at the grass-root level by appointing panchayat-level presidents. He was also impressed by endeavours like Shakti app, a tool launched recently in Patna for women in distress, which has struck a chord with the state's females who are suffering on account of increasing lawlessness," he said.