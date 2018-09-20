Former union minister Mullappally Ramachandran appointed new president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leaders in Kerala on Thursday welcomed the appointment of former Union minister, Mullappally Ramachandran, as the party's new state President and said it would strengthen it.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said Ramachandran's appointment would help the Congress gain strength with the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandysaid the decision would be hailed by everyone in the party.

Ramachandran is a senior leader of the party, he said. AICC General Secretary, Ashok Ghelot had on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ramachandran as the new Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

Three Working Presidents — M I Shahnavas, Kodikunnil Suresh (both MPs) and K Sudhakaran and K Muraleedharan as chairman state campaign committee were also appointed.

Chennithala expressed confidence under Ramachandran's leadership, the party would gain strength in the state to take on the CPI (M)-led LDF in Kerala and BJP-led NDA government at the centre. "The new leadership has a big role to play to take the party unitedly with Lok Sabha polls due next year," he said.

On the appointment of working presidents, Chennithala said this had been the practice of late in all states, including Karnataka and Bihar and will help in stregthening the party. There was nothing new in it.

In all states working presidents are being appointed by the Congress leadership, he added.

Asked about the reported discontent expressed by K Sudhakaran against the appointment of Ramachandran, Chennithala said he had spoken to the Kannur leader and said he was confident that he would accept the party's decision.

Chennithala also announced the appointment of senior Congress leader, Benny Behanan, as the new convenor of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

Former KPCC President, V M Sudheeran, also welcomed the new appointments and said the new team was "seasoned and experienced."