Former Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Pangarkar, arrested in connection with arms seizure, remanded to ATS custody till 28 August

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Pangarkar, arrested in connection with the seizure of explosives and arms in Maharashtra, was remanded on Monday to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody till 28 August by a Mumbai court. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Padalkar remanded Pangarkar to the custody of the Maharashtra ATS for further probe. He was arrested by the ATS last night in connection with the seizure of crude bombs and weapons from different parts of the state between 9 and 11 August.

Arguing for the remand, the prosecution said Pangarkar's link with the seizure of arms needs to be probed.

A pen drive, hard disks and some incriminating documents were recovered from Pangarkar's residence in the state's Jalna district, the prosecution said. Prima facie he was funding the other three accused, arrested earlier this month following the seizure of a large cache of explosives, the prosecution said, adding that Pangarkar's bank transactions also need to be probed.

On 10 August, the three persons — Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanwa Gondhalekar — were arrested by the ATS from Palghar and Pune districts in connection with the seizure of a large number of bombs and weapons. All three men are in the ATS custody till 28 August.

The state's anti-terror agency had alleged that the accused were planning to carry out blasts in the state ahead of the Independence Day and the Bakri-Eid. The ATS also said it would probe if the accused had any connection with the killings of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.