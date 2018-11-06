Former Shankaracharya Swami Satyamitranand Giri urges Narendra Modi to build Ram temple in Ayodhya, to go on fast from 6 Dec

Haridwar: Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up cudgels for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya without worrying for his government, prominent Hindu seer Swami Satyamitranand Giri on Monday said he would go on a fast from 6 December for the cause.

The former Jagatguru Shankaracharya said he would go on the fast at Har Ki Pauri and relinquish his body if no step is taken for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya by January 2019. Also the 'parmadhyaksha' of Bharat Mata Mandir here, the seer appealed to saints all over the country to join the mission for building the Ram temple. "Ram hai to raj hai, sarkar hai (being in power or government has no meaning without Ram)," said Swami Satyamitranand Giri.

"Narendra Modi should make the historic move while in power. He should not think in terms of the profit and loss," Swami Giri said, adding the saints cannot wait for eternity for this and the government should not delay it anymore. Swami Giri had reportedly been given the responsibility by the then Prime Minister VP Singh for paving the way for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya by mediating between the Hindus and Muslims.

"A solution to the dispute was almost found during the VP Singh government but the things went wrong at the last moment," he recalled. He said the saints and seers patiently struggled to find a peaceful solution to the issue but couldn't do it.

The seer's announcement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured Ram bhakts in Haridwar on Sunday that some good news on Ram temple in Ayodhya awaits them soon. Swami Giri said the saints were still hopeful about a peaceful solution to the issue and the government should extend its cooperation for this.