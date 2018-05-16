You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Former SC judge Santosh Hegde urges Karnataka governor to convene Assembly quickly as delay will allow horse-trading

India PTI May 16, 2018 14:56:03 IST

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala should convene the Assembly quickly to settle the issue of majority as any delay would give elbow room for political parties to indulge in horse-trading, retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde said on Wednesday.

File image of former Supreme Court judge Santosh Hegde. PTI

File image of former Supreme Court judge Santosh Hegde. PTI

"No party has got any majority and the happenings thereafter I am not very happy because many unconstitutional methods are being tried to cobble up majority," the former Solicitor General of India told PTI. "So, sooner the Governor calls the House and call upon the people to prove the majority, better it is," the former Karnataka Lokayukta said.

"Calling (B S) Yeddyurappa, you have an example of... find basis from S R Bommai case where the Supreme Court has held the vote of confidence should be held only on the floor of Legislative Assembly and not outside, and single largest party should be called upon to prove majority," he said.

But there are examples like in Goa and Manipur, where "it's been the other way round" — the party which was supposed to have majority (not the single largest party) was called upon to prove majority," Hegde added. "So, the Governor has a lot of elbow room to manage it. But the consequences are very very sad that they (political parties) may stoop to any level to cobble up majority. And you (parties) speak about political morality and other things? It's sad for the State, I can say that much," he said.

"The Governor should not keep this (on the issue of proving who has majority) pending so that there will not be elbow room for parties to (indulge in) horse-trading or call it by another name; it's not proper thing to happen," added Hegde, a former Advocate General of Karnataka.

With the Karnataka assembly polls throwing up a hung verdict, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 104 seats has fallen short of the half-way mark of 112.

The Congress-JD(S) combine moved quickly even as the counting of votes was underway yesterday and requested the governor to allow the formation of a JD(S)-led government. The two parties together have a clear majority in the 224-member Assembly. Elections were held for 222 seats on 12 May while polling for the remaining two will be held later.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 14:56 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores