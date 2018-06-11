You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 93, admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for routine check-up

India FP Staff Jun 11, 2018 13:57:33 IST

Former prime minister and senior BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted to the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a "routine check-up", media reports have said. "He has been admitted for routine check-up and investigations. He will be under the supervision of Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Based on a medical recommendation, Vajpayee was taken to the AIIMS on Monday morning and Guleria is personally keeping a watch on former prime minister's health.

Ninety-three-year-old Vajpayee served as prime minister thrice — briefly in 1996, and for two terms between 1998 and 2004. A distinguished lawmaker, Vajypayee received the title of India's Best Parliamentarian' in 1994. In 2015, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 13:57 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores