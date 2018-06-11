Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 93, admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for routine check-up

Former prime minister and senior BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted to the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a "routine check-up", media reports have said. "He has been admitted for routine check-up and investigations. He will be under the supervision of Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Based on a medical recommendation, Vajpayee was taken to the AIIMS on Monday morning and Guleria is personally keeping a watch on former prime minister's health.

#BREAKING - Former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS for a routine check-up. pic.twitter.com/4xnZybn4qR — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 11, 2018

Ninety-three-year-old Vajpayee served as prime minister thrice — briefly in 1996, and for two terms between 1998 and 2004. A distinguished lawmaker, Vajypayee received the title of India's Best Parliamentarian' in 1994. In 2015, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.