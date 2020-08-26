Former president Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters 'slightly deranged', still in deep coma, says hospital
Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi cantonment on 10 August and is being treated for respiratory infection
Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on 10 August, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain
New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and his renal parameters are "slightly deranged", the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.
Doctors attending to 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be on ventilator support.
He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on 10 August, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same.
The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission, the hospital said.
"Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," a statement from the hospital said.
Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
