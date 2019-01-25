Former president Pranab Mukherjee, Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika awarded Bharat Ratna

New Delhi: Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader and social activist late Nanaji Deshmukh, singer Bhupen Hazarika and former president Pranab Mukherjee were on Friday conferred the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna.

In an official statement made by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the government said Deshmukh and Hazarika were conferred the award posthumously.

Mukherjee was president between 2012 and 2017.

