Former president Pranab Mukherjee is 'haemodynamically stable', says his son Abhijit

Mukherjee, 84, has been on ventilator support after a surgery to remove a clot in his brain. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is on ventilator support following a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, is now "haemodynamically stable", his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

With All Your Prayers , My Father is haemodynamically stable now . I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery . Thank You 🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 12, 2020

In a subsequent tweet he said: "Thank You for your good wishes."

Mukherjee, 84, said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.