Former president Pranab Mukherjee is 'haemodynamically stable', says his son Abhijit
Mukherjee, 84, has been on ventilator support after a surgery to remove a clot in his brain. He also tested positive for COVID-19.
New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is on ventilator support following a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, is now "haemodynamically stable", his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday.
With All Your Prayers , My Father is haemodynamically stable now . I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery . Thank You 🙏#PranabMukherjee
— Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 12, 2020
In a subsequent tweet he said: "Thank You for your good wishes."
Mukherjee, 84, said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.
I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee
— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020
