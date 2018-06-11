You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Former NIA chief Sharad Kumar appointed as one of the two vigilance commissioners in CVC

India PTI Jun 11, 2018 08:26:16 IST

New Delhi: Former NIA chief Sharad Kumar was on Sunday appointed the vigilance commissioner in the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), officials said.

Representational image. Image courtesy: www.cvc.nic.in

Representational image. Image courtesy: www.cvc.nic.in

The 62-year-old Kumar, a 1979-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, retired in September 2017 after heading the National Investigation Agency, an anti-terror probe organisation, for over four years.

According to an official order, Kumar has been appointed vigilance commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission for a term of four years or till he attains the age of 65. The post was lying vacant since February.

According to the rules, Kumar's tenure will come to an end in October 2020. The Commission comprises central vigilance commissioner and two vigilance commissioners. At present, K V Chowdary is the CVC and TM Bhasin is the other vigilance commissioner.


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 08:26 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores