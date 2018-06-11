Former NIA chief Sharad Kumar appointed as one of the two vigilance commissioners in CVC

New Delhi: Former NIA chief Sharad Kumar was on Sunday appointed the vigilance commissioner in the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), officials said.

The 62-year-old Kumar, a 1979-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, retired in September 2017 after heading the National Investigation Agency, an anti-terror probe organisation, for over four years.

According to an official order, Kumar has been appointed vigilance commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission for a term of four years or till he attains the age of 65. The post was lying vacant since February.

According to the rules, Kumar's tenure will come to an end in October 2020. The Commission comprises central vigilance commissioner and two vigilance commissioners. At present, K V Chowdary is the CVC and TM Bhasin is the other vigilance commissioner.