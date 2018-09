Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Former mayor of Muzaffarpur, Samir Kumar, has been shot dead by unidentified assailants near Banaras Bank Chowk in Bihar.

Kumar was shot dead along with his driver on Sunday evening.

Police suspect that nearly 17-18 rounds were fired at the deceased. "We have recovered six cartridges from the spot. It seems that 17-18 rounds were fired," the police said.

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. More details are awaited in the matter.