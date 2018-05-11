Himanshu Roy, police offer from Mumbai and former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief, on Friday committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence.

According to CNN-News18, Roy was suffering from multiple ailments, including cancer. The news channel also said that he was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

He shot himself at around 1.40 pm on Friday with his service revolver.

In November 2016, Roy was appointed as additional director general (establishment) in Maharashtra.

A 1988-batch officer, Roy had also worked as the joint commissioner of police (crime) in Mumbai.