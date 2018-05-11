You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy commits suicide at Mumbai residence; latest updates

India FP Staff May 11, 2018 14:57:17 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy commits suicide at Mumbai residence; latest updates

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Roy had been serving as additional director general of police

    Himanshu Roy shot himself with his service revolver on Friday afternoon.

  • 14:50 (IST)

    Former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy commits suicide

Himanshu Roy, police offer from Mumbai and former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief, on Friday committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence.

File image of Himanshu Roy. News18

File image of Himanshu Roy. News18

According to CNN-News18, Roy was suffering from multiple ailments, including cancer. The news channel also said that he was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

He shot himself at around 1.40 pm on Friday with his service revolver.

In November 2016, Roy was appointed as additional director general (establishment) in Maharashtra.

A 1988-batch officer, Roy had also worked as the joint commissioner of police (crime) in Mumbai.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 14:57 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores