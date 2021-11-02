Former Kerala VS Achuthanandan in ICU with acute gastroenteritis

VS Achuthanandan was the state’s oldest chief minister ever when he first assumed office as Kerala chief minister in 2006

Former Kerala chief minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader VS Achuthanandan is being monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU) after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function.

"Former chief minister, VS Achuthanandan, 98 years, was admitted to Shree Utharadom Thirunal Hospital, Pattom on 31 October. He has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function. He is being closely monitored in the ICU," said a statement from the medical superintendent of the hospital.

Earlier this year, Achuthanandan had stepped down from the chairperson's post of the state administrative reforms commission citing ill-health.

The iconic communist leader has been inactive over the last few years due to his failing health. Two years ago, the leader who has had near cult status in the state, had a stroke and later shifted base to his home town in the Alapuzha district.

