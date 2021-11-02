India

Former Kerala VS Achuthanandan in ICU with acute gastroenteritis

VS Achuthanandan was the state’s oldest chief minister ever when he first assumed office as Kerala chief minister in 2006

Asian News International November 02, 2021 09:46:25 IST
Former Kerala VS Achuthanandan in ICU with acute gastroenteritis

File image of former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan. Wikimedia Commons

Former Kerala chief minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader VS Achuthanandan is being monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU) after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function.

"Former chief minister, VS Achuthanandan, 98 years, was admitted to Shree Utharadom Thirunal Hospital, Pattom on 31 October. He has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function. He is being closely monitored in the ICU," said a statement from the medical superintendent of the hospital.

Earlier this year, Achuthanandan had stepped down from the chairperson's post of the state administrative reforms commission citing ill-health.

The iconic communist leader has been inactive over the last few years due to his failing health. Two years ago, the leader who has had near cult status in the state, had a stroke and later shifted base to his home town in the Alapuzha district.

VS Achuthanandan was the state’s oldest chief minister ever when he first assumed office as Kerala chief minister in 2006

With input from agencies

Updated Date: November 02, 2021 09:46:25 IST

TAGS:

also read

How Tehreek-e-Labbaik, a banned Islamist outfit, has gained ground in Pakistan
World

How Tehreek-e-Labbaik, a banned Islamist outfit, has gained ground in Pakistan

The country has been witnessing large-scale violent protests, especially in Lahore, against the government for not releasing their party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi

Fourth time lucky? Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea in drugs case today
India

Fourth time lucky? Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea in drugs case today

Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested by the NCB after a team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on 2 October

Removal of Taliban from list of terrorist organisations 'possible', says Vladimir Putin
Sports

Removal of Taliban from list of terrorist organisations 'possible', says Vladimir Putin

The insurgent group has welcomed the remarks by the Russian president