Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. He was 79.

“Appa has passed away,” his son Chandy Oommen posted on Facebook.

The Congress veteran had been undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over the demise.

“His departure is extremely sad. Chandy was a capable administrator,” said the Kerala Chief Minister.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister.

“The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls,” Sudhakaran tweeted.

The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP! pic.twitter.com/72hdK6EN4u — K Sudhakaran (@SudhakaranINC) July 18, 2023

Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, had not been keeping well for quite some time.

With inputs from agencies