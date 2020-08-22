Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, wife in home isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
On 7 August, at least 12 security guards posted at Soren’s official residence had tested positive
Ranchi: Former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren, along with his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.
The information regarding the senior leader and his wife's testing positive was shared by son and incumbent Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren via Twitter.
Hemant stated that the results of his parents had come in last night, on Friday, following which they are under home isolation and are recovering from the disease.
"Yesterday night respected father Dishom Guru (Shibu Soren) and mother's corona infection report came out positive. Both are in home isolation and their health is recovering. With the wishes of the people of the country and Jharkhand very soon both father and mother will be amongst us," read Hemant's tweet.
Shibu Soren is credited with the founding of JMM and for spearheading the movement for the separation of Jharkhand from Bihar. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Centre during the UPA-I rule.
Earlier in July, Hemant and wife Kalpana Soren had got themselves tested for the infection after one of the ministers in his Cabinet and another JMM lawmaker, whom he had been in contact with tested positive.
Their results had, however, come out negative.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
England vs Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq says visitors have stressed hard on fitness since he took charge as coach last year
A season reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic has left Pakistan with a programme of three Tests in as many weeks.
University of Hyderabad to resume online classes from 20 August amid COVID-19 pandemic
The university is also granting a special allowance of Rs 1,000 per month to students from underprivileged background to help meet the cost of the online classes
Delhi HC allows DU to conduct online open book exams for final year UG courses
The court said question papers have to be uploaded on Delhi University's portal and sent to students through email