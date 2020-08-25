Former IPS officer K Annamalai joins BJP, hints at contesting next year's Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Ending months of speculation about his foray into politics, Annamalai joined the saffron party at its Delhi headquarters, in the presence of party's national president JP Nadda

Former Karnataka cadre Indian Police service officer K Annamalai, popularly referred to as ‘Singham’ of Karnataka Police, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Ending months of speculation about his foray into politics, Annamalai joined the saffron party at its Delhi headquarters, in the presence of party's national president JP Nadda.

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP state president Sh L Murugan were also present.

As per The Indian Express, Annamalai began his career as ASP of Karkala sub-division in 2013, before becoming SP of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts. When he was later transferred from Udupi, people of the district protested against the decision.

Belonging to the 2011 IPS batch and after serving nine years in various posts in Karnataka, the former IPS officer left the force back in 2019 to engage in social services. He had resigned from his post as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South).

Following his resignation, he was expected to join the BJP but over the last few months but he told The NewsMinute that he had tussled with the idea of starting independently in politics. “I was considering my options over the last few months but finally I have decided to join the BJP and start my political career,” Annamalai told TNM, adding, "I see I am a natural fit there (in BJP)."

According to The Indian Express, Annamalai had earlier this year hinted that he was preparing the ground to contest in next year’s Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

During a Facebook live in May, Annamalai spelt out his political ambitions saying he wants to bring change in the system. “I am planning to enter Tamil Nadu politics and will contest in the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu which is scheduled in April-May next year. By entering politics I want to bring change in the system,” he said.

When asked about the criticism he has been receiving since his announcement of joining the saffron party in Tamil Nadu, the former IPS officer said that unlike the police force, he now has the freedom to express his opinions.

"There is a lot of misconception about the BJP in Tamil Nadu and there is a need to work to create awareness. I am a nationalist at heart and BJP is the only party that doesn't have nepotism or sycophancy if I may use that word. I will work for the party relentlessly," Annamalai told The New Indian Express.

Annamalai also told The Deccan Herald that he was an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "BJP is a nationalist party and I am nationalist in the first place. I think BJP will be able to give a new vision and direction to Tamil Nadu." Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar was one of the first BJP leaders to welcome Annamalai in the party fold.

"Retired IPS officer Annamalai joins the BJP today. Annamalai who served with honestly in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru sought voluntary retirement and is now joining the BJP. It gives me great happiness that he is joining the party. Wishing him the very best," K Sudhakar said in a tweet.

With input from agencies