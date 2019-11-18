Former Indian Army chief Ved Malik objects to new uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals, calls it 'illegal and security hazard'

On Monday evening, former Indian Army chief Ved Malik objected to the new uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals, and called it "illegal and a security hazard'.

Malik, who was the Indian Army chief during the Kargil conflict, took to social media to raise concerns over the new look of the Rajya Sabha marshals.

Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non military personnel is illegal and a security hazard. I hope @VPSecretariat, @RajyaSabha & @rajnathsingh ji will take early action. https://t.co/pBAA26vgcS — Vedmalik (@Vedmalik1) November 18, 2019

Tagging Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Rajnath Singh in his tweet, Malik said he hoped that the defence minister would "take early action [sic]".

The Rajya Sabha marshals got a makeover with their uniforms being restyled from traditional Indian attire to military-style outfits with caps as the Rajya Sabha opened its landmark 250th session on Monday.

Two marshals in military-style uniforms and caps marched in, much to the surprise of the members.

The new navy blue uniform sported an aiguillette, an ornamental braided cord with decorative metal tips.

The marshals earlier wore safari suits during the summer months and Indian bandhgalas during the winter along with turbans.

When the obituary references were being made, one House member asked if Rajya Sabha marshals indeed flanked the chair.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu promptly replied, "Yes, they are marshals."

With inputs from PTI

