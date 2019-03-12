Former IAS officer C Lalsawta sworn-in as Mizoram's first Lokayukta chairman; CM Zoramthanga attends ceremony

Aizwal (Mizoram): The Governor of Mizoram, Jagdish Mukhi, appointed retired IAS officer C Lalsawta as the first Chairman of the new-constituted Lokayukta at Durbar Hall in Aizwal on Tuesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was presided over by chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, chief minister Zoramthanga, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, Cabinet Ministers and other top officials.

Lalsawta is a 1981-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer and had been in government service for more than 40 years. He retired in 2015 as the State Vigilance Commissioner.

During his long career in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), he was given assignments which required him to exercise statutory powers independently and pass orders in quasi-judicial proceedings.

Lalsawta presided over Appellate Courts and Revision Courts in various Revenue and Criminal cases. He also functioned as Chairman of various statutory bodies and as a Vice-Chancellor of two Universities.

The Bihar Government recently appointed him as an Administrative Member of The Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.