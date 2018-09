Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh admitted to Chandigarh hospital with chest infection

Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was hospitalised following uneasiness in the chest, doctors said on Sunday.

The doctors in Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) where he was admitted on Saturday evening, said his condition was now stable.

"He's in hospital for observation and undergoing some tests," a doctor in the PGI's Advanced Cardiac Care told IANS.

He was discharged from the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) in Shimla on Saturday after remaining hospitalised for two days for the treatment of a chest infection.

The 84-year-old Congress leader had attended the Assembly last week. He has undergone bypass surgeries twice in the past.

According to his family, the six-time chief minister had complained of pain in the chest and uneasiness while on the way to New Delhi on Saturday following which he was hospitalised.