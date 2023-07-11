Former employee barges into Bengaluru Tech Firm with sword, kills CEO

A Managing Director and a Chief Executive Officer of a recently founded internet company in Bengaluru were allegedly killed inside their workplace on Tuesday afternoon in Amrutahalli, in the city’s northeast, by their ex-colleague and his friends.

“The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and Managing Director Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company were hacked to death by their former colleague and his two men inside their office in Pampanagar. The accused trio attacked them with sharp weapons. Both died on the way to the hospital,” Deputy commissioner of police-North East-Laxmi Prasad told the media.

“We are looking for the accused who fled the scene,” he added.

According to the authorities, Felix, who the victims had previously worked with, is the main suspect. It is still unknown who Felix’s travelling companions, the other two suspects, are.

According to sources, Phanindra and Vinu Kumar founded the Aeronics company in November 2022. Prior to that, Felix served as the senior colleague of Phanindra and Vinu Kumar in a private company on Bannerghatta Road.

The business offered internet services. After quitting their employment, the victims later founded Aeronics Internet Company, and Felix thought Phanindra and Kumar were taking business away from his company. Additionally, employees informed authorities that Felix believed Aeronics was the source of his company’s financial crisis.