Former Delhi BJP MLA Sahib Singh Chauhan passes away in Delhi's Max Hospital

Former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sahib Singh Chauhan passed away on Thursday in Delhi's Max Hospital. Chauhan was diagnosed with cancer and had been admitted to the hospital for the past seven days, according to Dainik Jagran.

The report said that Singh suffered a heart attack seven days ago, after which he was admitted to the hospital.

Chauhan represented Yamuna Vihar constituency twice and Ghonda three times in the Delhi Assembly. In 1994, he won his first Assembly election, and in 2015, he lost the election after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the capital, according to DNA.

BJP members mourned Chouhan's death. Party national secretary RP Singh expressed his condolences on Twitter, calling him a "lost jewel in the crown".