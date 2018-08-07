Former CEA Kaushik Basu says lynchings and 'divisive policies' hurting India's goal of becoming economic superpower

Former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu said a spate of lynchings and divisive policies are hurting India's image and warned the country's political leaders that the negative publicity could hinder its goal of becoming an economic superpower, according to several media reports.

Basu was addressing the Independence lecture at the JSW Literature Live in Mumbai on Monday. In an interview with NDTV, The former World Bank chief economist said corporate and political leaders must work together to undo the damage. "I like to believe that all Indian people, even political and corporate leaders, realise that no matter what happens to growth from these kinds of divisive moves that are taking place within the country, you do damage to the perception of the nation in the eyes of the world and to the nation's moral quality, enthusiasm with which you work and take the country forward," Basu said, according to the report.

According to a report in The Hindu, Basu was quoted as saying, “India may continue to grow and have access to pools of capital and possible economic growth can happen with that. After all, America did grow extremely well during the period of slavery. So, it is possible that these things can go together.”

“I would take an independent position and say that slavery is a dismal thing even if it happens to come with economic growth. Likewise, sectarianism and casteism are dreadful things. Even if they don’t impact growth negatively, we should fight against that,” he said.

The Free Press Journal reported that Basu said India is also facing the scourge of corruption, which has become a new normal. Basu added that a lot of people are not corrupt, but they feel that if someone is corrupt, they should emulate them.

The only way to improve it by including this issue as part of education and fight against corruption, Basu reiterated. Talking further about education, Basu stated that India needs to improve their basic education, according to the report.