Former CBI chief Ashwani Kumar found dead at Shimla residence, say police
Kumar, 69, a retired IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, served as state DGP from 2006 to 2008. He was also governor of Nagaland and, briefly, of Manipur.
Former CBI chief Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his Shimla residence on Wednesday, according to several media reports.
ANI, quoting Shimla SP Mohit Chawla, reported that the late IPS officer was found hanging at his residence.
Speaking to The Tribune, Shimla SP Mohit Chawla, said that he was "sad and shocked" by the death as Kumar was a role model for police officers.
Kumar, 69, a retired IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, served as state DGP from 2006 to 2008.
He also served as CBI director from August 2008 to November 2010.
He was governor of Nagaland and, briefly, of Manipur.
Sources told NDTV that Kumar had been depressed for several weeks.
A team of police officers, and one from Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, have rushed to his home, as per NDTV.
With inputs from agencies
***
A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bypolls to one Lok Sabha seat and 56 Assembly seats to be held on 3 and 7 Nov, announces EC
The Election Commission, however, also said that "at this stage" Assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal will not be held
Atal Tunnel is ready after 10 years; world's longest tunnel at 10,000 feet will connect Manali and Leh
Built at a cost of over Rs 2,500 crore, the idea was conceived by the Indira Gandhi govt in 1983. Work, however, started only in September 2009 — seven years after the then prime minsiter Atal Bihari Vajpayee approved the project
Narendra Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, blames Congress for delay in completing project
The Atal Tunnel, built by the BRO, is the longest highway tunnel in the world and reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres