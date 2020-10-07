Former CBI chief Ashwani Kumar found dead at Shimla residence, say police

Kumar, 69, a retired IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, served as state DGP from 2006 to 2008. He was also governor of Nagaland and, briefly, of Manipur.

Former CBI chief Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his Shimla residence on Wednesday, according to several media reports.

ANI, quoting Shimla SP Mohit Chawla, reported that the late IPS officer was found hanging at his residence.

Speaking to The Tribune, Shimla SP Mohit Chawla, said that he was "sad and shocked" by the death as Kumar was a role model for police officers.

Kumar, 69, a retired IPS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, served as state DGP from 2006 to 2008.

He also served as CBI director from August 2008 to November 2010.

He was governor of Nagaland and, briefly, of Manipur.

Sources told NDTV that Kumar had been depressed for several weeks.

A team of police officers, and one from Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, have rushed to his home, as per NDTV.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669