Former CBDT chairman PC Mody replaces PPK Ramacharyulu as secretary general of Rajya Sabha
The appointment comes just weeks before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is expected to start from 29 November
Less than three months after being appointed as the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha, PPK Ramacharyulu has been replaced with former Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman PC Mody.
Mody has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Rajya Sabha just weeks before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is expected to start from 29 November.
Mody, a former chairman of CBDT, will be the new secretary general of the Upper House of Parliament. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has signed an order to this effect, sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.
Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, being appointed as the secretary general of the Upper House marks a rare occasion when an IRS officer has held the post. Most of the times, the post is traditionally held by an IAS officer.
Ramacharyulu has now been appointed as an advisor in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, they added.
Ramacharyulu was appointed as the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha on 1 September. No reason has been given for his replacement, the sources said.
According to a Free Press Journal report, Ramacharyulu goes down in history for having the shortest stint as Secretary General.
Mody is likely to take charge on Friday, they added.
Responding to the news of Ramacharyulu being replaced within three months, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter: "Not surprised at all Dr PPK Ramacharyulu is a thorough professional, non-partisan and perfectly qualified for the post — three deadly sins in the Modi regime.”
Not surprised at all. Dr. P.P.K. Ramacharyulu is a thorough professional, non-partisan and perfectly qualified for the post—three deadly sins in the Modi regime. https://t.co/aavG3MeZrO
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 12, 2021
The secretary general heads the secretariat of the House and is seen as the eyes and ears of the Rajya Sabha chairman when it comes to matters of rules and procedures.
With inputs from PTI
also read
Budget Session: Day 1 sees AAP Rajya Sabha MPs sworn in, Economic Survey and President's speech
The first leg of the Parliament's Budget Session started from today. New members of BJP's Hardeep Singh Puri takes oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday
UP Congress leader Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after cardiac arrest
Former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta died here on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. Gupta suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to the Lari hospital where he died in the wee hours, Congress sources said.
Kovind nominates four to Rajya Sabha: Right-wing thinker Rakesh Sinha, Dalit leader Ram Shakal have close ties with RSS
It was no surprise when President Ram Nath Kovind, on the advice of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), nominated noted RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha to the Rajya Sabha along with BJP leader Ram Shakal and two others.