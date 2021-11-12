Former CBDT chairman PC Mody replaces PPK Ramacharyulu as secretary general of Rajya Sabha

The appointment comes just weeks before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is expected to start from 29 November

Less than three months after being appointed as the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha, PPK Ramacharyulu has been replaced with former Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman PC Mody.

Mody has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Rajya Sabha just weeks before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is expected to start from 29 November.

Mody, a former chairman of CBDT, will be the new secretary general of the Upper House of Parliament. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has signed an order to this effect, sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, being appointed as the secretary general of the Upper House marks a rare occasion when an IRS officer has held the post. Most of the times, the post is traditionally held by an IAS officer.

Ramacharyulu has now been appointed as an advisor in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, they added.

Ramacharyulu was appointed as the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha on 1 September. No reason has been given for his replacement, the sources said.

According to a Free Press Journal report, Ramacharyulu goes down in history for having the shortest stint as Secretary General.

Mody is likely to take charge on Friday, they added.

Responding to the news of Ramacharyulu being replaced within three months, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter: "Not surprised at all Dr PPK Ramacharyulu is a thorough professional, non-partisan and perfectly qualified for the post — three deadly sins in the Modi regime.”

Not surprised at all. Dr. P.P.K. Ramacharyulu is a thorough professional, non-partisan and perfectly qualified for the post—three deadly sins in the Modi regime. https://t.co/aavG3MeZrO — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 12, 2021

The secretary general heads the secretariat of the House and is seen as the eyes and ears of the Rajya Sabha chairman when it comes to matters of rules and procedures.

With inputs from PTI