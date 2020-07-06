Former Capgemini COO Thierry Delaporte becomes first non-Indian CEO of Wipro, says ‘excited to be in charge’

Thierry Delaporte added that as the world emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, he is confident Wipro will continue to be the 'trusted technology services partner for its customers.'

Thierry Delaporte has assumed the post of Wipro's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) from 6 July.

According to a report by MoneyControl, 53-year-old Delaporte will replace Abidali Neemuchwala who left on 1 June after resigning from the post in January this year.

Delaporte will hold the position as CEO and MD of Wipro for a period of 5 years that will end on 5 July 2025. The report mentions that the annual package, including stock compensation and other benefits, of Delaporte is estimated at Rs 37.9 crore.

Delaporte was previously the COO of the Capgemini Group. In the company, he held several leadership roles including that of CEO of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines, Times Now reported. He also oversaw operations of Capgemini India.

The report quoted Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji saying, "We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth."

A report by Economic Times says that Delaporte will be first non-Indian Chief Executive at Wipro. Wipro has lost its third position to HCL technologies in the last fiscal year.

The company that Delaporte will be joining as a CEO has seen four chief executives, including two joint CEOs, in the last decade, has lagged its peers in growth, the ET report added.

Delaporte said he is honored to have the opportunity to lead Wipro Limited. "With ambition, a growth-oriented mindset and constant investments in our people and in emerging technologies, the fundamentals are in place for the next phase of growth for Wipro, and I'm excited to be in charge of that," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Delaporte added that as the world emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, he is confident Wipro will continue to be 'the trusted technology services partner for its customers.'