Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra passes away; Nitish Kumar announces three-day state mourning

New Delhi: Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra passed away on Monday morning in New Delhi at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

He started out his career as a professor and went on to become the chief minister of Bihar three times from the Congress party. Mishra also served as a Union minister. Till his death, he was a member of Bhartiya Jan Congress (Rashtriya).

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences on the demise of the veteran leader and declared three-day state mourning.

"Jagannath Mishra was a famous leader and educationist. He made an invaluable contribution to the politics of Bihar and India. His death is an irreparable loss in the field of politics, society, and education," Nitish Kumar said in a statement.

Newly appointed interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi also expressed grief over the passing away of Mishra.

"As a three-time Congress Chief Minister of Bihar, Union Cabinet minister and PCC president on many occasions, Dr Mishra always stood for the interests of the deprived and the marginalised minorities in society. He will be remembered for a long time to come," Gandhi said.

He will be cremated with full state honours.

Last year, Jagannath Mishra was also acquitted from the controversial fodder scam case.