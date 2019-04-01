Forest officials, Mumbai Police rescue leopard from residential complex in city's Andheri suburb

Mumbai: A sub-adult leopard cub which entered a residential complex in Marol in Mumbai's Andheri suburb was Monday rescued by forest department staff, an official said.

The two-year-old cub was found sleeping underneath a parked vehicle in the complex after which residents alerted police and forest department personnel, he said.

"A rescue operation, involving forest staff from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and police, was launched and the cub was trapped after a few hours," the official said.

"In yet another successful rescue, teams from SNGP and Thane forest division have rescued a sub adult leopard cub from a housing complex in Marol, Andheri. Kudos to all staff and volunteers involved in the operation including media friends," Deputy Conservator of Forests Jitendra Ramgaonkar tweeted.

