Foreign vessel allegedly hits fishing boat off Kochi coast early on Thursday morning; two fishermen injured

Kochi: Two fishermen were injured when a foreign vessel allegedly hit their fishing boat off Kochi coast early on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4 am while the boat from Munambam area was engaged in fishing off Kochi coast, police said.

The injured fishermen have been admitted to a hospital in Paravoor near Kochi, they said.

The ship left the scene soon after the incident.

Fishermen have alleged that their boat was hit by a foreign vessel, police said adding the Navy and Coast Guard have been informed about the incident.

A Navy official said they were informed about the incident that occurred some 18 nautical miles off the Kochi coast.

He said the Navy is monitoring the situation.

More details are awaited.