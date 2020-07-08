Foreign Medical Graduate Examination 2020: Registration for FMGE starts today; apply on nbe.edu.in, exam on 31 August

Willing and eligible candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website - nbe.edu.in by 22 July.

The online application process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, or FMGE, June 2020 edition will start from 3 pm on 8 July. Willing and eligible candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website - nbe.edu.in by 22 July.

The edit window for all applicants will be between 23 to 25 July.

The final edit window to rectify deficient photographs, signatures, and thumb impression will be between 10 to 12 August.

The admit card FMGE 2020 will be issued on 24 August and the examination will be held on 31 August.

The result of FMGE 2020 examination will be announced by 20 September.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates (both citizens of India and overseas Indian citizens) with primary medical qualification from any medical institute outside India and seeking provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or State Medical councils within India can take the FMGE 2020 examination.

As per a report in Careers 360, the entrance examination for FMGE 2020 will be held to provide eligibility for issuing a provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India or MCI or the State Medical Council.

A report in Jagran Josh mentions that the test will be conducted in the Computer Based Platform at various centres across India.

The report adds that the application process has to be completed in the online mode only and candidates applying for the FMGE Screening test are required to submit an application fee of Rs 6,490.