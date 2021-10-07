Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani retains top spot as net worth reaches $92.7 billion; check complete list here

As per the list, Gautan Adani, founder of Adani Group, stands at second place with a fortune of $74.8 billion

The Forbes India Rich List 2021 has been released and Reliance Industries managing director Mukesh Ambani has taken the top position once again. According to Forbes Magazine's 100 richest Indians list, Mukesh Ambani has added $4 billion to his net worth in the year 2021. This means, his net worth has now reached $92.7 billion.

Since 2008, this is the 14th year in a row when the Reliance chairman has been named as the wealthiest man in the country.

At number two is - Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Group. As per the list, Adani stands second with a $74.8 billion fortune. He is only $17.9 billion less when compared to Ambani.

Then comes Industrialist Shiv Nadar, who is the founder and chairman of HCL technologies. He retained his third spot as the country's buoyant tech sector while his wealth has increased by $10.6 billion. As per recent updates, his total net worth has now climbed to $31 billion.

Coming to the fourth spot, Radhakishan Damani retained his place with net worth doubling to $29.4 billion from $15.4 billion. This big leap took place after his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts opened 22 new stores around the country in the fiscal year of March.

Moreover, India's recovery from the second wave of COVID-19 restored investor assurance and confidence in the world's sixth-largest economy. The business magazine further mentioned the cumulative wealth of India's richest investors who saw a rise of 50 percent amid the pandemic. Additionally, India’s 100 richest are now worth $775 billion.

Below is the complete list of the top ten richest Indians:

- Mukesh Ambani stands first with $92.7 billion net worth

- Gautam Adani comes second with $74.8 billion net worth

- Shiv Nadar stand third with $31 billion net worth

- Radhakishan Damani comes fourth with $29.4 billion net worth

- Cyrus Poonawalla comes fifth with $19 billion net worth

- Lakshmi Mittal stand firm at sixth position with $18.8 billion net worth

- Savitri Jindal stands at seventh with $18 billion net worth

- Uday Kotak stands at eighth position with $16.5 billion net worth

- Pallonji Mistry comes ninth on the list with $16.4 billion net worth

- Kumar Birla finally comes tenth with $15.8 billion net worth

Meanwhile, Savitri Jindal, chairperson of OP Jindal group has re-entered the top-10 club with $18 billion.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.