For Chhath puja, IRCTC to operate 24 special trains to Bihar; check complete list here

As people are booking tickets for Chhath Puja amid the festive season, the Indian Railways have decided to operate at least 24 special trains to the state of Bihar. For the comfort of passengers, the Indian Railways took up this decision to accommodate the surge of people who are wanting to travel by train especially the ones who have failed to book confirmed tickets.

“All passengers travelling in these festival special trains will have to strictly follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” an Indian Railways official said. Furthermore, these special trains will be running from states including Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, and to various parts of Bihar.

Below is the complete list of trains: