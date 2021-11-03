For Chhath puja, IRCTC to operate 24 special trains to Bihar; check complete list here
For the comfort of passengers, the Indian Railways took up this decision to accommodate the surge of people who are wanting to travel by train especially the ones who have failed to book confirmed tickets.
As people are booking tickets for Chhath Puja amid the festive season, the Indian Railways have decided to operate at least 24 special trains to the state of Bihar. For the comfort of passengers, the Indian Railways took up this decision to accommodate the surge of people who are wanting to travel by train especially the ones who have failed to book confirmed tickets.
“All passengers travelling in these festival special trains will have to strictly follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” an Indian Railways official said. Furthermore, these special trains will be running from states including Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, and to various parts of Bihar.
Below is the complete list of trains:
- Train number- 01612 from Delhi-Bhagalpur festival special will run on 6 November. It will leave Delhi at 06.00 pm and reach Bhagalpur at 06.40 pm the next day via Patna.
- Train number - 01611 from Bhagalpur-Delhi festival special will run on 7 November. It will leave Bhagalpur at 10.00 pm and reach the national capital - Delhi at 09.30 pm the next day via Patna.
- Train number- 04744 from Delhi-Saharsa festival special will operate on 7 November. It will leave Delhi at 03.30 pm and reach Saharsa at 04.45 pm the following day via Hajipur, Muzaffarpur.
- Train number- 04745 from Saharsa-Delhi festival special will operate on 8 November. It will depart from Saharsa at 06.30 pm and reach Delhi at 06.45 pm the next day via Muzaffarpur, Hajipur.
- Train number- 07460 from Secunderabad-Danapur Chhath puja special will function on 7 November. It will depart from Secunderabad at 05.50 am and the next day it will reach Danapur at 12.45 pm.
- Train number- 07459 from Danapur to Secunderabad Chhath puja special will function on 11 November. It will leave Danapur at 11.00 pm and reach Secunderabad at 05.50 am the following day.
- Train number- 04170 from Delhi to Saharsa festival special will run on 6 November. It will leave New Delhi at 03.30 pm and reach Saharsa the next day at 05.00 pm via Hajipur.
- Train number- 04169 from Saharsa to Delhi festival special will run on 7 November. It will depart from Saharsa at 07.00 pm and reach Delhi at 07.15 pm the following day.
- Train number- 09638 from New Delhi to Katihar festival special will operate on 6 November. It will leave New Delhi at 07.25 pm and reach Katihar the next day at 10.00 pm via Hajipur, Shahpur Patori.
- Train number- 09637 from Katihar to New Delhi festival special will operate on 8 November. It will depart from Katihar station at 01.15 am and reach New Delhi at 02.30 am the following day via Shahpur Patori, Hajipur.
- Train number- 04742 from Anand Vihar Terminus to Barauni festival special will function on 7 November. It will depart from Anand Vihar Terminus at 02.00 pm and reach Barauni the next day at 11.55 am, via Hajipur, Muzaffarpur.
- Train number- 04741 from Barauni Junction to Anand Vihar Terminus festival special will function on 8 November. It will depart from Barauni Junction at 02.00 pm and reach Anand Vihar Terminus at 12.20 pm through Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, the following day.
- Train number- 06996 from Delhi to Darbhanga festival special will be operational on 5 November. It will depart from New Delhi at 00.15 am and reach Darbhanga the following day at 09.30 pm.
- Train number- 06996 from Darbhanga to Delhi festival special will be operational on 5 November. It will depart from Darbhanga station at 11.30 pm and reach New Delhi at 09.40 pm the next day.
- Train numbering 02500 New Delhi– Jogbani Festival Special will be operated on November 5. This train will leave New Delhi at 11.05 am and reach Jogbani at 06.00 pm the next day via Hajipur, Shahpur Patori.
- Train number- 02499 from Jogbani to New Delhi festival special will function on 6 November. It will leave Jogbani station at 09.00 pm and reach New Delhi at 04.00 am via Shahpur Patori, Hajipur, the following day.
- Train number- 04998 from Delhi to Darbhanga festival special will run on 7 November. It will leave New Delhi at 00.15 pm and reach Darbhanga the next day via Narkatiaganj at 09.30 pm.
- Train number- 04997 from Darbhanga to Delhi festival special will run on 7 November. It will leave Darbhanga at 11.30 pm and reach new Delhi at 09.40 pm the next day via Narkatiaganj.
- Train number - 04986 from Delhi to Saharsa festival special will be operated on 5 November. It will leave Delhi at 03.30 pm and reach Saharsa at 05.00 pm via Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, the next day.
- Train number- 04985 from Saharsa to Delhi festival special will operate on 6 November. It will depart from Saharsa station at 7.00 pm and reach Delhi at 07.15 pm the next day via Muzaffarpur, Hajipur.
- Train number- 04598 from Sirhind to Saharsa festival special will be functional on 5, 6, and 7 November. It will depart from Sirhind station at 12.10 pm and reach Saharsa the next day via Narkatiaganj at 07.30 pm.
- Train number- 04597 from Saharsa to Ambala Cantt festival special will run on 6, 7 and 8 November. It will depart from Saharsa station at 08.30 pm and reach Ambala Cantt via Narkatiaganj on the next day at 05.30 am.
- Train number- 01630 from Delhi to Darbhanga festival special will operate on 6 November. It will leave New Delhi at 00.15 pm and reach Darbhanga station the next day via Narkatiaganj, at 09.30 pm.
- Train number- 01629 from Darbhanga to Delhi festival special will function on 6 November. It will leave Darbhanga station at 11.30 pm and reach New Delhi the following day via Narkatiaganj at 09.40 pm.
