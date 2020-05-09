Following UGC guidelines and recent Maharashtra govt order, Pune University postpones online form filling process for university exams

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to postpone the process of filling online application forms for all university exams. The decision comes after the University Grants Commission’s guidelines on examinations and the decision taken by the Maharashtra government in this regard.

“Students will be notified when further orders are received. All colleges affiliated to the university are advised to inform their students about this,” read the notice by the university.

For more information, students can visit the official site of the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University has also postponed the examination process for all the institutes affiliated to it. The new dates are likely to be announced after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

Late last month, UGC had advised universities all over the country to conduct semester exams in the month of July in either online or offline method. The suggestion came in view of the coronavirus situation in the country. The commission also urged all varsities to reduce the total duration of exam from three to two hours.

Another important recommendation made by the body was for universities to evaluate intermediate semester students on the basis of internal assessment and conduct exam for only the final semester students.

In states where the COVID-19 situation is under control, UGC said even exams of intermediate semester students can be conducted in July.

“Universities may adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in a shorter period of time,” UGC specified.

