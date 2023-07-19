India

'Follow rules or face the music': I&B minister Anurag Thakur warns OTT platforms

FP Staff Last Updated:July 19, 2023 15:07:40 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday warned OTT platforms, saying that the government will not allow demeaning Indian culture and society in the name of creative freedom.

Thakur said this during a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms here, persons attending the meeting said.

They said the minister also asked OTT players not to use their platforms as a tool of vicious propaganda and ideological biases.

Published on: July 19, 2023 14:00:05 IST

