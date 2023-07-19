'Follow rules or face the music': I&B minister Anurag Thakur warns OTT platforms
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday warned OTT platforms, saying that the government will not allow demeaning Indian culture and society in the name of creative freedom.
Thakur said this during a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms here, persons attending the meeting said.
They said the minister also asked OTT players not to use their platforms as a tool of vicious propaganda and ideological biases.
also read
From Shantaram to Dobaaraa: Films and web series to watch this week on OTT platforms
Apart from bringing along the festive season, October seems to be endowed with exciting releases across a variety of digital platforms and genres.
Regional OTTs: Market rapidly rising as native audiences demand for local language
Regional OTT companies are booming and are expected to outdo Hindi language viewers by 50% by the year 2025. This is because regional OTT companies are listening to the demands of their audience and actively working to fulfil them
Ayushmann Khurrana vs Kartik Aaryan: A battle for eyeballs nobody is talking about
New theatrical releases must deal with increasing competition from its counterparts released on OTT platforms