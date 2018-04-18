Fodder scam case: CBI court sentences 37 people to jail, imposes Rs 1 crore fine on some of them

Ranchi: A Special CBI court in Ranchi on Wednesday sentenced 37 people to jail between three to 14 years in a fodder scam case, and also imposed a fine of up to Rs 1 crore on some of them.

According to a lawyer, four officials have been awarded up to 14 years' imprisonment. Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Shivapal Singh pronounced the sentence on Wednesday, said a lawyer.

The CBI court on 9 April had convicted 37 people in a fodder scam case related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 34.91 crore from Dumka from 1991-1992 and 1995-1996. This is the 51st fodder scam case in which the CBI court has delivered judgment.

The FIR was lodged against 72 people in 1996.

The charges were framed against 60 accused in 2004. Fourteen accused died during the trial, two admitted their crime and two are absconding.

The court on 9 April had convicted 37 and acquitted five accused.

The fodder scam came to light in 1996 after an FIR was lodged against then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four cases and serving the sentence. He was awarded 14 years of imprisonment on 23 March.

The former chief minister is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi.